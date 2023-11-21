Grace Karol, Ramstein Officers Club employee and military spouse, represents the Sicangu Oyate tribe during the National American Indian Heritage Month campaign at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 17, 2023. National American Indian Heritage Month is an opportunity to recognize the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and important contributions of our Native American Airmen and their family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 03:00 Photo ID: 8143411 VIRIN: 231117-F-OS112-1006 Resolution: 2447x3666 Size: 481.35 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 31 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein Air Base Celebrates Native American Heritage Month, by A1C Olivia Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.