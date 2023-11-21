Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Air Base Celebrates Native American Heritage Month

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Grace Karol, Ramstein Officers Club employee and military spouse, represents the Sicangu Oyate tribe during the National American Indian Heritage Month campaign at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 17, 2023. National American Indian Heritage Month is an opportunity to recognize the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and important contributions of our Native American Airmen and their family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Sampson)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    TAGS

    culture
    spouse
    community
    Team Ramstein

