    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) returns to Guam on Thanksgiving [Image 22 of 22]

    USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) returns to Guam on Thanksgiving

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    11.23.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) returns to Guam on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, 2023. The crew successfully concluded a routine 47-day expeditionary patrol covering more than 8,200 nautical miles under Operation Blue Pacific, returning to Guam on Thanksgiving, distinguished by a series of historic and strategic engagements across the Western Pacific and Oceania. The Frederick Hatch is the 43rd 154-foot Sentinel-class fast response cutter named for a surfman and lighthouse keeper who was a two-time Gold Life Saving Medal recipient. They regularly patrol Oceania, fostering international cooperation and supporting maritime safety, security, and stewardship. (U.S Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

    USCGC Frederick Hatch concludes historic patrol with engagements in the Philippines, fisheries enforcement in Republic of Palau, Papua New Guinea

