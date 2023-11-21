Families wait on the pier for the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) to arrive to Guam on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, 2023. The crew successfully concluded a routine 47-day expeditionary patrol covering more than 8,200 nautical miles under Operation Blue Pacific, returning to Guam on Thanksgiving, distinguished by a series of historic and strategic engagements across the Western Pacific and Oceania. The Frederick Hatch is the 43rd 154-foot Sentinel-class fast response cutter named for a surfman and lighthouse keeper who was a two-time Gold Life Saving Medal recipient. They regularly patrol Oceania, fostering international cooperation and supporting maritime safety, security, and stewardship. (U.S Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 02:38 Photo ID: 8143375 VIRIN: 231123-G-IA651-4031 Resolution: 2000x1334 Size: 3.9 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) returns to Guam on Thanksgiving [Image 22 of 22], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.