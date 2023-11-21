Families wait on the pier for the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) to arrive to Guam on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, 2023. The crew successfully concluded a routine 47-day expeditionary patrol covering more than 8,200 nautical miles under Operation Blue Pacific, returning to Guam on Thanksgiving, distinguished by a series of historic and strategic engagements across the Western Pacific and Oceania. The Frederick Hatch is the 43rd 154-foot Sentinel-class fast response cutter named for a surfman and lighthouse keeper who was a two-time Gold Life Saving Medal recipient. They regularly patrol Oceania, fostering international cooperation and supporting maritime safety, security, and stewardship. (U.S Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 02:38
|Photo ID:
|8143375
|VIRIN:
|231123-G-IA651-4031
|Resolution:
|2000x1334
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) returns to Guam on Thanksgiving [Image 22 of 22], by CWO2 Sara Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USCGC Frederick Hatch concludes historic patrol with engagements in the Philippines, fisheries enforcement in Republic of Palau, Papua New Guinea
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT