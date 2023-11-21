A USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) boat crew supports their boarding team while conducting a maritime law enforcement boarding to counter illegal fisheries on Oct. 24, 2023, in the Palauan exclusive economic zone. The crew successfully concluded a routine 47-day expeditionary patrol covering more than 8,200 nautical miles under Operation Blue Pacific, returning to Guam on Thanksgiving, distinguished by a series of historic and strategic engagements across the Western Pacific and Oceania. The Frederick Hatch is the 43rd 154-foot Sentinel-class fast response cutter named for a surfman and lighthouse keeper who was a two-time Gold Life Saving Medal recipient. They regularly patrol Oceania, fostering international cooperation and supporting maritime safety, security, and stewardship. (U.S Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 02:38 Photo ID: 8143373 VIRIN: 231024-G-G0020-5314 Resolution: 2000x1334 Size: 3.33 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) conducts IUU fisheries boardings [Image 22 of 22], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.