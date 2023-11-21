YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 20, 2023) Richanda Dezboh Rodriguez, of the Navajo Tribe, left, and Erin Marcum, of the Muscogee Creek, pose for a photo during an American Indian Heritage Month Celebration onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by David Flewellyn)

