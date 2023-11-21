Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Indian Heritage Month Celebration [Image 1 of 4]

    American Indian Heritage Month Celebration

    JAPAN

    11.30.2023

    Photo by David Flewellyn 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 20, 2023) Erin Marcum, of the Muscogee Creek, models her dance regalia during an American Indian Heritage Month Celebration onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by David Flewellyn)

    This work, American Indian Heritage Month Celebration [Image 4 of 4], by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

