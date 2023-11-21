YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 20, 2023) Erin Marcum, of the Muscogee Creek, models her dance regalia during an American Indian Heritage Month Celebration onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by David Flewellyn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 01:38 Photo ID: 8143331 VIRIN: 231130-D-ZZ786-1010 Resolution: 5330x3546 Size: 1.35 MB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, American Indian Heritage Month Celebration [Image 4 of 4], by David Flewellyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.