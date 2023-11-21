U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Ortiz, 35th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy technician, hugs a wingman after being promoted to technical sergeant under the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program at Misawa Air Base, Japan, November 20, 2023. The STEP program allows commanders to promote an Airman for compelling reasons that warrant promotion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 01:15 Photo ID: 8143317 VIRIN: 231120-F-EN010-1047 Resolution: 6214x4175 Size: 5.95 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th Fighter Wing Leaders Promote Airman Through STEP Program [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.