    35th Fighter Wing Leaders Promote Airman Through STEP Program [Image 4 of 5]

    35th Fighter Wing Leaders Promote Airman Through STEP Program

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ashley Ortiz, 35th Medical Support Squadron pharmacy technician, thanks her family, friends, and coworkers for their support and work that allowed her to be promoted to technical sergeant under the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program at Misawa Air Base, Japan, November 20, 2023. Ortiz was the recipient of the sole stripe the 35th Fighter Wing was authorized to give under the STEP program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

    This work, 35th Fighter Wing Leaders Promote Airman Through STEP Program [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Forces
    35th Fighter Wing
    STEP
    U.S. Air Force
    Stripes for Exceptional Performers

