    USACE progressing on temporary school in Lahaina [Image 4 of 4]

    USACE progressing on temporary school in Lahaina

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2023

    Photo by Sara Goodeyon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Site work recently began for the installation of a temporary elementary school in Lahaina, Maui, to replace one lost in the Aug. 8, 2023, Hawaiʻi Wildfires.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers received a mission assignment from FEMA on Sept. 30, 2023, to design the facility and oversee construction. The Notice to Proceed for contractor Pono Aina Management, LLC, of Waianae, Hawaiʻi, was issued Nov. 20, 2023, and shortly thereafter the trailers and heavy equipment began arriving on site.

    We anticipate that the temporary school will be handed over to the Department of Education for furnishing and installation of telecommunication equipment by the end of February 2024.

    Funding includes design of site, construction (grading, utility installation, etc.), and initial six month leasing of modular units with options to extend for up to five years at an additional cost.

    Date Taken: 11.25.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 21:44
    Photo ID: 8143181
    VIRIN: 231125-A-VS667-1034
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    Hometown: MAUI, HI, US
    elementary school
    USACE
    Maui
    Lahaina
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires

