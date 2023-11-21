Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6), participates in a loss of steering drill [Image 3 of 4]

    USS America (LHA 6), participates in a loss of steering drill

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 29, 2023) Lt. Joshua Wolfe, from Newport Beach, Calif., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), participates in a loss of steering drill in the ship's pilot house, Nov 29. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 19:33
    Photo ID: 8143069
    VIRIN: 231129-N-QR506-1058
    Resolution: 4898x3712
    Size: 793.2 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP
    This work, USS America (LHA 6), participates in a loss of steering drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pilot House
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Loss of Steering Drill

