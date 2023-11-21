SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 29, 2023) Lt. j.g. Khalil Martinez, from Berkeley, Calif., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), participates in a loss of steering drill in the ship's pilot house, Nov 29. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jeadan Andre)

Location: SASEBO, JP
This work, USS America (LHA 6), participates in a loss of steering drill, by PO2 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.