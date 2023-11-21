231121-N-LZ409-1011 KEKAHA, HI (Nov. 21, 2023) Members of the Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, First Class Petty Officer Association and Military Service Organization dry a car during a multi-organizational car wash. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 18:46
|Photo ID:
|8143026
|VIRIN:
|231121-N-LZ409-1011
|Resolution:
|3847x2560
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PMRF's Organizations Coordinate Hosting a Car Wash. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
