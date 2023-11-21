Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PMRF's Organizations Coordinate Hosting a Car Wash. [Image 1 of 3]

    PMRF's Organizations Coordinate Hosting a Car Wash.

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.29.1551

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    231121-N-LZ409-1033 KEKAHA, HI (Nov. 21, 2023) Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 1st Class Laura Huser, a Sailor assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, washes a car during a multi-organizational car wash. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.1551
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 18:47
    Photo ID: 8143024
    VIRIN: 231121-N-LZ409-1033
    Resolution: 3123x2079
    Size: 767.57 KB
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PMRF's Organizations Coordinate Hosting a Car Wash. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PMRF's Organizations Coordinate Hosting a Car Wash.
    PMRF's Organizations Coordinate Hosting a Car Wash.
    PMRF's Organizations Coordinate Hosting a Car Wash.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MSO
    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    Car Wash
    FCPOA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT