231120-N-LZ409-1079 KEKAHA, HI (Nov. 20, 2023) Sailors assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, pose for a photo during a Thanksgiving luncheon hosted by PMRF’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2023 Date Posted: 11.29.2023 18:47 Photo ID: 8143022 VIRIN: 231120-N-LZ409-1079 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 2.39 MB Location: KEKAHA, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PMRF's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Hosts a Thanksgiving Luncheon. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.