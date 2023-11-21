231120-N-LZ409-1115 KEKAHA, HI (Nov. 20, 2023) Electronics Technician 2nd Class Trevor Byassee, a Sailor assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, participates in a candy corn game during a Thanksgiving luncheon hosted by PMRF’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 18:47
|Photo ID:
|8143021
|VIRIN:
|231120-N-LZ409-1115
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PMRF's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Hosts a Thanksgiving Luncheon. [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
