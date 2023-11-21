PMRF's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Hosts a Thanksgiving Luncheon.

231120-N-LZ409-1074 KEKAHA, HI (Nov. 20, 2023) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Marc Fabien, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Darlin Salas, Sailors assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, serve themselves food at a Thanksgiving luncheon hosted by PMRF’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

