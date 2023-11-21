Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMRF's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Hosts a Thanksgiving Luncheon. [Image 1 of 3]

    PMRF's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Hosts a Thanksgiving Luncheon.

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    231120-N-LZ409-1074 KEKAHA, HI (Nov. 20, 2023) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Marc Fabien, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Darlin Salas, Sailors assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, serve themselves food at a Thanksgiving luncheon hosted by PMRF’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    TAGS

    Thanksgiving
    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Hawaii
    MWR
    U.S. Navy
    PMRF

