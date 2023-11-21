231103-N-LZ409-2208 KEKAHA, HI (Nov. 3, 2023) Tara del Fierro, Cultural Resources Manager at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, explains PMRF’s crypt to members of Navy League Hawaii during a visit to PMRF. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 18:50
|Photo ID:
|8142994
|VIRIN:
|231103-N-LZ409-2208
|Resolution:
|4045x2692
|Size:
|901.82 KB
|Location:
|KEKAHA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy League Hawaii visits Pacific Missile Range Facility. [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT