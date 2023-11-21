Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy League Hawaii visits Pacific Missile Range Facility. [Image 4 of 4]

    Navy League Hawaii visits Pacific Missile Range Facility.

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bodie Estep 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    231103-N-LZ409-2208 KEKAHA, HI (Nov. 3, 2023) Tara del Fierro, Cultural Resources Manager at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, explains PMRF’s crypt to members of Navy League Hawaii during a visit to PMRF. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 18:50
    Photo ID: 8142994
    VIRIN: 231103-N-LZ409-2208
    Resolution: 4045x2692
    Size: 901.82 KB
    Location: KEKAHA, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy League Hawaii visits Pacific Missile Range Facility. [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Bodie Estep, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy League Hawaii visits Pacific Missile Range Facility.
    Navy League Hawaii visits Pacific Missile Range Facility.
    Navy League Hawaii visits Pacific Missile Range Facility.
    Navy League Hawaii visits Pacific Missile Range Facility.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tour
    Pacific Missile Range Facility
    Hawaii
    U.S. Navy
    Navy League
    PMRF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT