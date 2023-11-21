231103-N-LZ409-2208 KEKAHA, HI (Nov. 3, 2023) Tara del Fierro, Cultural Resources Manager at Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, explains PMRF’s crypt to members of Navy League Hawaii during a visit to PMRF. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-domain range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bodie Estep)

Navy League Hawaii visits Pacific Missile Range Facility. [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Bodie Estep