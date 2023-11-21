This U.S. Marine Corps graphic was created for the Lock It Up Lethal Means Safety Campaign at Camp Pendleton, California, July 6, 2023. The purpose of the campaign is to provide Marines, Sailors and families with information regarding lethal means safety and increase awareness of safe storage of personally owned firearms. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Cpl. Brian Knowles) (Graphic designed in Photoshop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.29.2023 16:49 Photo ID: 8142865 VIRIN: 230706-M-FG738-1002 Resolution: 5400x7200 Size: 3.12 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lethal Means Safety Poster Campaign: Suicide Prevention and Weapon Safety [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.