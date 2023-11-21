Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lethal Means Safety Poster Campaign: Suicide Prevention and Weapon Safety [Image 1 of 2]

    Lethal Means Safety Poster Campaign: Suicide Prevention and Weapon Safety

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    This U.S. Marine Corps graphic was created for the Lock It Up Lethal Means Safety Campaign at Camp Pendleton, California, July 6, 2023. The purpose of the campaign is to provide Marines, Sailors and families with information regarding lethal means safety and increase awareness of safe storage of personally owned firearms. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Cpl. Brian Knowles) (Graphic designed in Photoshop)

    Camp Pendleton
    Suicide Prevention
    988 Campaign
    Lock It Up Campaign
    Lethal Means Safety Poster Campaign

