    Naval Medical Forces Support Command recognizes Houston Sailor with Annual Award [Image 1 of 4]

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command recognizes Houston Sailor with Annual Award

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Nov. 29, 2023) – Hospitalman Julitza Berdecia, of Houston, an assistant command pay and personnel administrator assigned to Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), was recognized as the Blue Jacket of the Year by NMFSC Commander Capt. Walter D. Brafford at command headquarters. Additionally, Berdecia, a 2020 graduate of Klein-Collins High School, was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for her professional achievement throughout fiscal year 2023. NMFSC develops and delivers integrated education and training that produces operational medical experts to project Medical Power in support of Naval Superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NMFSC Public Affairs/Released)

