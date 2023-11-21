Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reconnecting to culture during Native American Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3]

    Reconnecting to culture during Native American Heritage Month

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stephanie Platero Dias, 60th Communications Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of local registration authority, poses for a photo at Travis Air Force Base, California, Nov. 14, 2023. During November, Travis AFB celebrated Native American Heritage Month, honoring Airmen with Native American heritage serving in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Merchak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 15:41
    Photo ID: 8142752
    VIRIN: 231114-F-YT028-1016
    Resolution: 7741x5161
    Size: 6.06 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Hometown: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reconnecting to culture during Native American Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    culture
    leadership
    Native American
    60th Communications Squadron
    NAHM

