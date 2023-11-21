Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Perform at the Oregon International Air Show. [Image 1 of 8]

    Blue Angels Perform at the Oregon International Air Show.

    OR, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joe Cardona Gonzalez 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    McMinnville, Oregon (Sep. 22, 2023 )The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform at the Oregon International Air Show in McMinnville,Ore. The Blue Angels perform flight demonstrations at 32 locations across the country to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps to the American public. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joe J. Cardona Gonzalez/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 12:24
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels Perform at the Oregon International Air Show. [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Joe Cardona Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Blue Angels

