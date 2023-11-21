PENSACOLA, Florida (Jul. 7, 2023 )The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform at the Pensacola Beach Air Show in Pensacola, Fla. The Blue Angels perform flight demonstrations at 32 locations across the country to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps to the American public. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joe J. Cardona Gonzalez/Released)

