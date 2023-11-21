230706-N-ZK016-1238

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FL, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joe Cardona Gonzalez 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    PENSACOLA, Florida (Jul. 6, 2023 )The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, perform at the Pensacola Beach Air Show in Pensacola, Fla. The Blue Angels perform flight demonstrations at 32 locations across the country to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps to the American public. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joe J. Cardona Gonzalez/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Location: FL, US
