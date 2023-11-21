Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st FAB Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 11 of 12]

    41st FAB Tree Lighting Ceremony

    GERMANY

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Children of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade (FAB) pose for a photo during the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Grafenwohr, Germany Nov. 28, 2023. The tree lighting event is held annually by the 41st FAB to bring Soldiers, Civilians, and families together during the holidays. (U.S. Army Reserves photo by Spc. Cameron Hershberger)

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    This work, 41st FAB Tree Lighting Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SPC Cameron Hershberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Railgunners
    ArmyReserves
    StrongerTogether
    41stFAB
    VictoryCorps

