41st FAB Tree Lighting Ceremony

Santa Claus surprises children with a visit during the 41st Field Artillery Brigade (FAB) tree lighting ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, Nov. 28, 2023. The tree lighting event is held annually by the 41st FAB to bring Soldiers, Civilians, and families together during the holidays. (U.S. Army Reserves photo by Sgt. Kenneth Rodriguez)
|11.28.2023
|11.29.2023 08:06
|8141768
|231128-A-UV755-1012
|6720x4480
|41.11 MB
|DE
|1
|0
