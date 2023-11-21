BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, Diego Garcia --U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 1st Class Tyler See speaks during the Native American Heritage Month observance in Diego Garcia November 29 2023. The observance month recognizes Native Americans for their respect for natural resources and the Earth, having served with valor in our nation's conflicts and for their many distinct and important contributions to the United States.
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 03:51
|Photo ID:
|8141626
|VIRIN:
|291123-N-VD231-1050
|Resolution:
|5325x3554
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSF Diego Garcia Observes Native American Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3], by SN Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
