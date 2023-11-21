Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSF Diego Garcia Observes Native American Heritage Month [Image 2 of 3]

    NSF Diego Garcia Observes Native American Heritage Month

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Seaman Raquell Williams 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, Diego Garcia --U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 1st Class Tyler See speaks during the Native American Heritage Month observance in Diego Garcia November 29 2023. The observance month recognizes Native Americans for their respect for natural resources and the Earth, having served with valor in our nation's conflicts and for their many distinct and important contributions to the United States.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 03:51
    Photo ID: 8141626
    VIRIN: 291123-N-VD231-1050
    Resolution: 5325x3554
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSF Diego Garcia Observes Native American Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3], by SN Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSF Diego Garcia Observes Native American Heritage Month
    NSF Diego Garcia Observes Native American Heritage Month
    NSF Diego Garcia Observes Native American Heritage Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Native American
    Navy
    Diego Garcia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT