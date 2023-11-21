NSF Diego Garcia Observes Native American Heritage Month

BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, Diego Garcia --U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 1st Class Tyler See speaks during the Native American Heritage Month observance in Diego Garcia November 29 2023. The observance month recognizes Native Americans for their respect for natural resources and the Earth, having served with valor in our nation's conflicts and for their many distinct and important contributions to the United States.

Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO