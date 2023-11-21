BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY, Diego Garcia - U.S Navy Steel Worker 1st Class Nicole Salerno and Navy Career Counselor 1st Class Michelle Bowie receive a meal during the Native American Heritage Month event in Diego Garcia November 29, 2023. The observance month recognizes American Indians for their respect for natural resources and the Earth, having served with valor in our nation's conflicts and for their many distinct and important contributions to the United States.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 11.29.2023 03:51 Photo ID: 8141625 VIRIN: 291123-N-VD231-1006 Resolution: 6334x4227 Size: 1.38 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSF Diego Garcia Observes Native American Heritage Month [Image 3 of 3], by SN Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.