    Additional refuelers arrive in USCENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.29.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Straotanker assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, taxis down the flight line at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 29, 2023. The KC-135 provides aerial refueling support to U.S. and partner nations. The KC-135 is a unique asset that enhances U.S. CENTCOM's ability to reach any corner of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 03:41
    VIRIN: 231029-F-BQ566-1292
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Additional refuelers arrive in USCENTCOM, by TSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    KC-135
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    Air Power
    Enhanced Posture

