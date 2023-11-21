Additional refuelers arrive in USCENTCOM

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Straotanker assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, taxis down the flight line at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 29, 2023. The KC-135 provides aerial refueling support to U.S. and partner nations. The KC-135 is a unique asset that enhances U.S. CENTCOM's ability to reach any corner of the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

