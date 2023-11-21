CFAS Conducts Frocking Ceremony

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks to Sailors during a promotion ceremony held at CFAS Headquarters Nov. 29, 2023. During the ceremony, newly promoted Sailors were frocked with their new rank by mentors and family members after being selected for advancement following the results of the Navy-wide advancement exam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

