    CFAS Conducts Frocking Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    CFAS Conducts Frocking Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) receive their petty officer third class tabs during a promotion ceremony held at CFAS Headquarters Nov. 29, 2023. During the ceremony, newly promoted Sailors were frocked with their new rank by mentors and family members after being selected for advancement following the results of the Navy-wide advancement exam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

