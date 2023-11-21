Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Brittany Herrera, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), is frocked with her new rank tab during a promotion ceremony held at CFAS Headquarters Nov. 29, 2023. During the ceremony, newly promoted Sailors were frocked with their new rank by mentors and family members after being selected for advancement following the results of the Navy-wide advancement exam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 11.29.2023 01:52 Photo ID: 8141549 VIRIN: 231129-N-WS494-1019 Resolution: 4585x3057 Size: 1009.35 KB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS Conducts Frocking Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.