Yokota leaders, JWA members gather to mark the 60th anniversary of President JFK's death

Yokota Air Base leaders and Japanese Welfare Association members gather for a group photo near the John F. Kennedy memorial at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 22, 2023. In 1964, the Kennedy family thanked them with a visit to the base as well as a letter of appreciation. Kawaguchi city officials donated the trees surrounding the monument in appreciation for past support from base Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater.)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 00:14
|Photo ID:
|8141508
|VIRIN:
|231122-F-PJ020-1112
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
