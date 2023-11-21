Yokota Air Base leaders and Japanese Welfare Association members gather for a group photo near the John F. Kennedy memorial at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 22, 2023. In 1964, the Kennedy family thanked them with a visit to the base as well as a letter of appreciation. Kawaguchi city officials donated the trees surrounding the monument in appreciation for past support from base Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.29.2023 00:14 Photo ID: 8141508 VIRIN: 231122-F-PJ020-1112 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.85 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota leaders, JWA members gather to mark the 60th anniversary of President JFK's death [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.