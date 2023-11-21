Yokota leaders, JWA members gather to mark the 60th anniversary of President JFK's death

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, right, and Yokota Air Base Japanese Welfare Association President Kazuhito Urano stand together before the President John F. Kennedy memorial near the base library at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 22, 2023. Dunn and Urano provided comments sharing their appreciation for the tradition of wreath-laying and hopes that both nations will continue the tradition ten years later. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater.)

