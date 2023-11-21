Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota leaders, JWA members gather to mark the 60th anniversary of President JFK's death [Image 2 of 4]

    Yokota leaders, JWA members gather to mark the 60th anniversary of President JFK's death

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, 374th Airlift Wing command chief, left, and Yokota Air Base Japanese Welfare Association President Kazuhito Urano lay a wreath at the President John F. Kennedy memorial near the base library at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 22, 2023. In 1964, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and his wife, Ethel, visited Yokota Air Base to lay a wreath at the monument and express gratitude for Japan`s support after his brother's passing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater.)

