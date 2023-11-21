American and Japanese flags fly near the base library at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 22, 2023. Yokota Air Base leaders and Japanese Welfare Association members gathered to lay a wreath at the Base Library monument, marking the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's death. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.29.2023 00:14 Photo ID: 8141505 VIRIN: 231122-F-PJ020-1021 Resolution: 4904x3104 Size: 1.62 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota leaders, JWA members gather to mark the 60th anniversary of President JFK's death [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.