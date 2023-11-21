American and Japanese flags fly near the base library at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Nov. 22, 2023. Yokota Air Base leaders and Japanese Welfare Association members gathered to lay a wreath at the Base Library monument, marking the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy's death. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater.)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 00:14
|Photo ID:
|8141505
|VIRIN:
|231122-F-PJ020-1021
|Resolution:
|4904x3104
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota leaders, JWA members gather to mark the 60th anniversary of President JFK's death [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT