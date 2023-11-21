Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct sea and anchor detail in Yokosuka, Japan

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    11.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231127-N-CV021-1035 YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Nov. 27, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) ready the lines during a sea and anchor detail in Yokosuka, Japan, Nov. 27. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 22:42
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    DDG 115
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

