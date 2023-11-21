231127-N-CV021-1021 YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Nov. 27, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) carry out the jackstaff during a sea and anchor detail in Yokosuka, Japan, Nov. 27. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.27.2023 Date Posted: 11.28.2023 22:42 Photo ID: 8141481 VIRIN: 231127-N-CV021-1021 Resolution: 6187x4125 Size: 1.16 MB Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct sea and anchor detail in Yokosuka, Japan [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.