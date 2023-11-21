Joint Task Force-Red Hill leaders receive Red Hill Water Alliance Initiative Report

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michelle Link (center), and Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill Deputy Commander, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Mark Williams (left), hold a planning meeting between task force staff at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 28, 2023. The organizations are collaborating closely to support a deliberate, methodical, conditions-based transition of operations to the Navy for closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). JTF-RH is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan, where JTF-RH along with Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, are safely defueling the RHBFSF. This stage saw the removal of more than 99.5 percent of fuel, with planned strategic pauses for safety checks, and transporting the fuel to various locations throughout the Pacific.Phase 5 defueling continues with JTF-RH removing the flowable tank bottoms, unpacking the fuel pipelines, and removing residual fuel located in the surge lines and portions of the tank gallery. JTF-RH will complete its defueling mission at the end of Phase 5, which is projected to end no later than March 31, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

