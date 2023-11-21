Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill leaders receive Red Hill Water Alliance Initiative Report [Image 4 of 4]

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill leaders receive Red Hill Water Alliance Initiative Report

    JOINT BASE PEAL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    Joint Task Force Red Hill

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Deputy Commander, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michelle Link (center), and Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill Deputy Commander, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Mark Williams (left), hold a planning meeting between task force staff at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Nov. 28, 2023. The organizations are collaborating closely to support a deliberate, methodical, conditions-based transition of operations to the Navy for closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). JTF-RH is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan, where JTF-RH along with Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, are safely defueling the RHBFSF. This stage saw the removal of more than 99.5 percent of fuel, with planned strategic pauses for safety checks, and transporting the fuel to various locations throughout the Pacific.Phase 5 defueling continues with JTF-RH removing the flowable tank bottoms, unpacking the fuel pipelines, and removing residual fuel located in the surge lines and portions of the tank gallery. JTF-RH will complete its defueling mission at the end of Phase 5, which is projected to end no later than March 31, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 20:16
    Photo ID: 8141401
    VIRIN: 231128-Z-GR156-1063
    Resolution: 6306x4204
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEAL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Task Force-Red Hill leaders receive Red Hill Water Alliance Initiative Report [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Task Force-Red Hill leaders receive Red Hill Water Alliance Initiative Report
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill leaders receive Red Hill Water Alliance Initiative Report
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill leaders receive Red Hill Water Alliance Initiative Report
    Joint Task Force-Red Hill leaders receive Red Hill Water Alliance Initiative Report

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Task Force- Red Hill
    JTF-RH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT