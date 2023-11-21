Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kanagawa Prefectural Government Visits CFAS [Image 4 of 7]

    Kanagawa Prefectural Government Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Margarita Boswell, director of Fleet and Family Support Center Sasebo, Japan, gives a brief to representatives of Kanagawa Prefectural Government and South Kanto Defense Bureau at CFAS Nov. 22, 2023. During their visit, the visitors learned about base operations and CFAS’ relationships with its host nation counterparts, and toured the base to better understand the U.S. Navy's mission in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    This work, Kanagawa Prefectural Government Visits CFAS [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    CFAS
    U.S. Military Facilities Relations Division

