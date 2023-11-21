Kanagawa Prefectural Government Visits CFAS

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), poses for a photo with representatives from Kanagawa prefectural government and South Kanto Defense Bureau at CFAS Nov. 22, 2023. During their visit, the visitors learned about base operations and CFAS’ relationships with its host nation counterparts, and toured the base to better understand the U.S. Navy's mission in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

