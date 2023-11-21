Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 75 Hosts ROK Leadership

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Ivan Skvaril 

    Commander Task Force 75

    SANTA RITA, Guam (November 29, 2023) – Commodore Shaun Lieb, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 75, and CTF 75 leadership meet with Capt. Chul Hong Ahn Republic of Korea (ROK) Commodore, 59th Naval Mobile Construction Squadron, and other ROK military guests to discuss further expanding the longstanding partnership and engineering capabilities of the two countries. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ivan Skvaril)

    GUAM
    7TH FLEET
    NECC
    ROK
    CTF 75
    NEFCPAC

