CTF 75 Hosts ROK Leadership

SANTA RITA, Guam (November 29, 2023) – Commodore Shaun Lieb, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 75, and CTF 75 leadership meet with Capt. Chul Hong Ahn Republic of Korea (ROK) Commodore, 59th Naval Mobile Construction Squadron, and other ROK military guests to discuss further expanding the longstanding partnership and engineering capabilities of the two countries. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ivan Skvaril)

