15th Wing celebrates Thanksgiving

Col. Keith Young, 15th Wing deputy commander, serves Airmen lunch at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, November 23, 2023. Leaders from the 15th Wing showed their appreciation to Airmen and their families by serving them lunch on Thanksgiving. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lieutenant Margaret Blice)

