15th Wing celebrates Thanksgiving

Hale Aina Dining Facility staff prepare food for Airmen and their families during a Thanksgiving celebration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, November 23, 2023. The Hale Aina Dining Facility offered a variety of traditional Thanksgiving foods and allowed leadership to serve Airmen and their families meals. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lieutenant Margaret Blice)

