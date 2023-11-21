Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing celebrates Thanksgiving [Image 3 of 7]

    15th Wing celebrates Thanksgiving

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Margaret Blice 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Hale Aina Dining Facility staff pose for a photo before a Thanksgiving celebration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, November 23, 2023. The Hale Aina Dining Facility offered a variety of traditional Thanksgiving foods and allowed leadership to serve Airmen and their families meals. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lieutenant Margaret Blice)

    PACAF
    Thanksgiving
    HAWAII
    AIR FORCE
    AIRMAN
    USAF

