A member of the Pacific Air Forces Band of the Pacific performs for Airmen and their families during a Thanksgiving celebration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, November 23, 2023. The Hale Aina Dining Facility offered a variety of traditional Thanksgiving foods and allowed leadership to serve Airmen and their families meals. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lieutenant Margaret Blice)
|Date Taken:
|11.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 17:32
|Photo ID:
|8141214
|VIRIN:
|231123-F-FF473-1386
|Resolution:
|5595x3723
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th Wing celebrates Thanksgiving [Image 7 of 7], by 2nd Lt. Margaret Blice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
