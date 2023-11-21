I/ITSEC 2023 in Orlando, Fla.

Mr. Young Bang, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army - Acquisition, Logistics and Technology (ASA(ALT)), delivers remarks on the Army's digital transformation during a senior leader panel at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando, Fla., Nov. 28. Taking place Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, I/ITSEC is the world's largest modeling and simulation event, and brings together stakeholders from industry, academia, government, and all military service branches. The Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) is representing the U.S. Army as the lead military service at I/ITSEC this year. PEO STRI personnel are demonstrating the latest modeling and simulation technology to increase military readiness and help build the Army of 2030 and design and plan for the Army of 2040 and beyond. (U. S. Army photo by Caroline Hernandez)

