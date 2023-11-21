I/ITSEC 2023 in Orlando, Fla.

Karen D. H. Saunders, the program executive officer for the Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), delivers remarks during the opening ceremony for the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando, Fla., Nov. 28. Taking place Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, I/ITSEC is the world's largest modeling and simulation event, and brings together stakeholders from industry, academia, government, and all military service branches. The Army is the lead service for this year’s conference and PEO STRI personnel are demonstrating the latest modeling and simulation technology to increase military readiness and help build the Army of 2030 and design and plan for the Army of 2040 and beyond. (U. S. Army photo by Caroline Hernandez)

