Pentagon Press Secretary U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder conducts a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., Nov. 28, 2023. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 15:59
|Photo ID:
|8141177
|VIRIN:
|231128-D-PM193-1154
|Resolution:
|7850x5233
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
