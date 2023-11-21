Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Advanced Demoliton - CBIRF [Image 1 of 6]

    Advanced Demoliton - CBIRF

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Ponce 

    Chemical Biological Incident Response Force (CBIRF)

    U.S. Marines with Chemical Biological Incident Response Force, conduct an advanced demolition field exercise at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Oct. 25, 2023. The exercise provided every Marine sustainment training to ensure that they maintain proficiency in the fundamentals of advanced demolition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel G. Ponce)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 15:56
    Photo ID: 8141161
    VIRIN: 231025-M-JC426-1143
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 25.6 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advanced Demoliton - CBIRF [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Angel Ponce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Advanced Demoliton - CBIRF
    Advanced Demoliton - CBIRF
    Advanced Demoliton - CBIRF
    Advanced Demoliton - CBIRF
    Advanced Demoliton - CBIRF
    Advanced Demoliton - CBIRF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Quantico
    CBIRF
    DEMO
    Demolition Range
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT